5:30 & 8 pm. $25.

media release: Kam Patterson is a comedian from Orlando who is quickly gaining recognition for his sharp, high-energy sets and effortless crowd work. His comedy career started at just 10 years old when performing his debut set at his grandmother’s 50th birthday. Kam’s natural charisma and unique, upbeat humor most recently landed him a regular slot on the extremely popular KILL TONY show. He’s a rising star in the stand-up world and a frequent performer at the Comedy Mothership club in Austin, along with many other comedy venues in Austin and across the country.