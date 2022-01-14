media release: Friday, January 14, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

LEGACY EXTERIORS PRESENTS 96.3 STAR COUNTRY “CLASS OF 2022”

KAMERON MARLOWE

FRANK RAY

LACI KAYE BOOTH

RAY FULCHER

DREW PARKER

Tickets: $27.00 Advance/$32.00 Day Of Show; Gold Circle $40.00 Advance/$45.00 Day Of Show; Platinum Star Country VIP Experience: $55.00 Advance. (The Platinum Star Country VIP Experience includes Early Entry, Preferred Seating, Commemorative Event Poster, Artist Meet & Greet, and a Group Photo with all of the Artists. The Gold Circle tickets include Early Entry, Preferred Seating, and a Commemorative Event Poster.)

There are a limited number of Platinum Star Country VIP Experience tickets and Gold Circle tickets and they are available only by phone at (608) 241-8633 or online at www.barrymorelive.com.

**All who enter the building must be masked and show proof of full vaccination (2 weeks past final dose) against Covid-19 -OR- a negative test result within 72 hours prior to the event.**