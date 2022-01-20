Kane Brown, Chase Rice, Restless Road

media release: Multi-Platinum, 5X AMA award-winning entertainer Kane Brown announced his headlining Blessed & Free Tour, stopping in 35 North American cities. The tour will visit Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on January 20. Chase Rice will join Brown for this date, as well as Restless Road, who Brown signed to his label, 1021 Entertainment.

Noted as the “future of Country” (Billboard) and one of “31 People Changing the South” (Time), the chart-topping entertainer recently earned his first ACM Album of the Year nomination for Mixtape Vol. 1, as well as a Video of the Year nomination for his anthem “Worldwide Beautiful.” Brown first broke through the country charts with his #1 self-titled debut, which spent a record-breaking 13 weeks at the top of the chart and made Brown the first artist in Billboard history to Top all 5 Billboard Country charts simultaneously. Kane Brown earned three AMA Awards and produced two of the most streamed country songs of all time--the 7X platinum #1 hits “Heaven” and “What Ifs.” Brown’s sophomore album Experiment debuted #1 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart and solidified Brown as the only male country artist in more than 24 years to debut at the top of the Billboard 200. Experiment produced back-to-back #1 hits and was ranked by The New York Times as one of the Top 10 Best Albums of the Year. His latest project, Mixtape Vol. 1 features Brown’s Top 10 pop radio hit “Be Like That” featuring Khalid and Swae Lee, his co-written duet “Last Time I Say Sorry” with John Legend, and his current hit at Country radio “Worship You.” Fueled by Marathon, Blessed & Free marks the first tour for Brown since his Worldwide Beautiful Tour, which earned critical praise during its international run.