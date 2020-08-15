press release: This summer’s Streets of Sun Prairie will feature Balloon Flower displays and live music on Saturday several times throughout the summer in Downtown Sun Prairie. Balloon Flowers will be installed on the 100-300 blocks of East Main Street, and around Cannery Square. On Saturdays of the same weekend, a local musician will perform from 11:00AM-1:00PM in Cannery Square.

The schedule for Balloon Flower Weekends with Saturday Music is:

July 10-12, July 11: Kodey Feiner of the Soggy Prairie Band

July 17-19, July 18: Ed Ford of the Two Hearted River Band

July 31-August 2, August 1: Jeanne Marshall Bindley

August 14-16, August 15: Kane Harrell of Two Hearted River Band