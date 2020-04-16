Kanga, ∆aimon, I.X.XI, DJ ellafine

press release: Crucible and Body To Body present

KANGA (First Wisconsin Show!)

AAIMON

I.X.XI

with dj ellafine in between sets!

$12 DOS

Los Angeles' KANGA has been on our bucket list of performers for awhile, so it's our pleasure to bring her as well as ∆AIMON (who haven't performed in Madison in 8 years!) and I.X.XI!

KANGA exploded onto the electronic scene with her 2016 self-titled debut, with Vital Signs, Vicious, and Honey becoming dance floor staples worldwide. Last year's Eternal Daughter EP brought her even more acclaim. She's toured relentlessly the last few years with everyone from THE BLACK QUEEN to being hand picked by the legendary GARY NUMAN to play a sold out UK tour last year.

(It's also her birthday Friday, so come on out and sing and stuff to her:))

∆AIMON is the dark electronic project of Nancy and Brant Showers, who originally coming out of the burgeoning witch house scene but evolving into their own powerful entity. They just moved back to Wisconsin after over a decade in California, so this is a welcome home party!

I.X.XI is the new industrial project from John Freriks (Sensuous Enemy/DJ Senseless). Brooding, bleak, and incorporating everything from technoid to trip hop, I.X.XI is quickly turning heads in the area.