Kangwon Kim & Minyoung Lee

Token Creek Festival Barn, DeForest 4037 Hwy. 19, Village of DeForest, Wisconsin

media release:  Magical Mozart: Music for Violin & Piano

Mozart's 35 sonatas for keyboard and violin are a window into his musical evolution over his prolific and eventful career. Delicate, colorful, emotional, soulful, and at times stormy, they are considered some of the finest of all chamber music. A program of four sonatas.

Kangwon Kim, violin 

Minyoung Lee, piano 

Sunday June 30 at 4:00pm

Tickets: $25 (students $10)

608-241-2525
