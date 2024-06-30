Kangwon Kim & Minyoung Lee
Token Creek Festival Barn, DeForest 4037 Hwy. 19, Village of DeForest, Wisconsin
media release: Magical Mozart: Music for Violin & Piano
Mozart's 35 sonatas for keyboard and violin are a window into his musical evolution over his prolific and eventful career. Delicate, colorful, emotional, soulful, and at times stormy, they are considered some of the finest of all chamber music. A program of four sonatas.
Kangwon Kim, violin
Minyoung Lee, piano
Sunday June 30 at 4:00pm
Tickets: $25 (students $10)
