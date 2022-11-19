Kangwon Kim, Tulio Rondón, Eric Miller

media release: On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 7pm, Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes One Treble and Two Basses, a program of music for one, two, and three string instruments from the 17th and 18th centuries featuring Kangwon Kim, violin; Tulio Rondón, cello, piccolo cello; and Eric Miller, viola da gamba. Tickets are $15 ($10 student/ALL member) in advance online at https://onetreble.bpt.me/, and $20 at the door for everyone. Doors open at 6:30pm.

Kangwon Lee Kim is a versatile violinist with a repertoire ranging from the 17th to 21st centuries using both baroque and modern violins. She serves as concertmaster and Assistant Artistic Director of Madison Bach Musicians and has given concerts throughout the U.S. and in Korea, Canada, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, Norway, and the Czech Republic. Ms. Kim was Assistant Professor of Violin and Chamber Music at Biola University in CA and has also taught at Ripon College and Lawrence University Conservatory. During the summer, she teaches at the Credo summer chamber music festival at Oberlin College and is the chair of MBM’s Summer Chamber Music Workshop.

Cellist and Gambist Tulio Rondón performs throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East as a soloist and chamber musician. Known for his vivid and passionate performances, he started his professional life early as principal cellist of the Aragua Symphony Orchestra in Venezuela. Born in Venezuela, Tulio Rondón began his cello studies through El Sistema. He received his Bachelor of Music from the Simón Bolivar Conservatory, his Master of Music from Miami University (Oxford, OH), and Doctoral Degree in performance at the University of Arizona. Currently Tulio Rondón is the violoncello professor at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire.

Eric MIller performs as a viola da gambist and cellist around the Midwest, specializing in historical repertoire through music of the present day. Eric currently performs with the Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble, the Arbor Vitae String Quartet, and frequently gives solo recitals. As an improviser and experimenter, Eric is known for his skill and sensitivity in collaboration with songwriters and has also recorded several hours of lo-fi experimental music with his electronic duo based in Southwestern Wisconsin, Basidium. Eric is in demand as an educator. He is a well known cello teacher of all ages, teaches orchestra in the Oregon School District, and has coached a viola da gamba consort for high school students since 2017 in Madison as part of the Viola da Gamba Society of America’s nationwide Consort Loan Program.