ONLINE: Kangwoo Jin

press release: Praised for his “refined tone quality with powerful energy” (Chosun Daily Newspaper), Kangwoo Jin is an accomplished pianist concertizing nationally and internationally, including performances in Germany, Italy, China, Indonesia, and Korea.

Concert Program:

Scarlatti - Sonatas (ca. 1756-1757)

Beethoven - Sonata in C-sharp minor, Op. 27 No. 2 ("Moonlight") (1801)

Liszt - Transcriptions for Piano

Schumann - Symphonic Etudes, Op.13 (1830)

Bishop - Home, Sweet Home

This is an online event. When you purchase a ticket, you will receive information about how to view the video. The video will be available for viewing starting on April 25 at 4pm CDT.