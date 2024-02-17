RSVP for Kanopy LabWorks

media release: The new Kanopy LabWorks series was conceived to provide our audience an insider look at the underlying processes involved in making a dance and a special opportunity to connect with our renowned guest artists, creative directors, Company dancers and our talented tech crew in a “working studio” setting.

LabWorks provide a rare sneak preview into the art of producing our mainstage season that is performed at the Overture Center for the Arts .

Admission is free, though donations to support important educational and outreach programs like this are always welcome. Reservations are limited and registration is required.

All LabWorks sessions will be held at our studio, the Kanopy Center for Modern and Contemporary Dance , 323 W. Mifflin Street, (around the corner from the Overture Center for the Arts). Brief Q& A’s follow the demonstrations.

Please RSVP to our associate director, Susanne Voeltz, susivoeltzpr@gmail.com, if you would like to attend.

Saturday, Feb 17, 2024, 4:30-5:15PM