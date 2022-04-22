× Expand Shawn Harper Photography Pascal Rioult in rehearsal with Kanopy Dance Company, March 2022.

7:30 pm on 4/22, 5 & 8 pm on 4/23 and 1 & 4 pm, 4/24, Overture Center-Promenade Hall. $40 ($20 ages 18 & under).

media release: Don’t Miss Impossibly Exquisite Dance and Pascal Rioult’s Restaging of his iconic “Views of the Fleeting World” in Kanopy’s Redux: No Limits

Kanopy Redux: No Limits (April 22-24, 2022) is a debut of reconstructed works as well as iconic Kanopy favorites. Expect impossibly exquisite physical dance that will defy the limits for human movement. Restaged works will include Lisa Thurrell’s poignant “Cassandra’s Cry", and Robert E. Cleary’s joyful “Primavera”, and the bold + spirited “Bound and Determined”.

In a major coup, Kanopy also commissioned the legendary NYC modern dancer and choreographer, Pascal Rioult, (Rioult), who was a principal dancer for the Martha Graham Dance Company and interpreted many of the most prestigious roles in the Graham repertory), to restage his signature masterwork, “Views of the Fleeting World’, (“Views” ), for the April concert.

Rioult completed a two-week guest residency at the end of March in Madison at Kanopy, choreographing “Views” on the Kanopy Dance Company. Co-artistic directors Robert E. Cleary and Lisa Thurrell, Kanopy Company members & our two guest stars from Chicago and NYC, (Solomon Bowser and Brad Orego), described the experience as: “exhilarating”, “exhausting” and “incredibly inspiring”.

Kanopy is the first and only professional dance company, other than the Rioult Dance New York, to perform this technically and emotionally demanding work. Rioult commented that Kanopy's potential to master this difficult, seven segment dance suite was evident even in these early stages of rehearsal.

That is truly a testament to their talent, highly disciplined Kanopy rehearsals and training, and to Mr. Rioult’s creative direction.