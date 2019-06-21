Karavay

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: Karavay is a local folk group based in Middleton. Their instruments include the balalaika, guitar, viola, violin and accordion. They play folk music from around the world with a special focus on Eastern European music. On June 21, they will play from 7 to 8 pm at the Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N. High Point Road, Madison. The event is free

Info

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
Music
608-824-1780
