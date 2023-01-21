Karben4 10th Anniversary Party

media release: 10 years has flown by since we opened our doors and now it’s time to party. Join us Saturday, January 21, noon-10 pm, to celebrate a decade of Karben4. We’ll have food from our friends at Paddy’s Patties, free cake, tours from the brewmasters, and two special release beers to commemorate the occasion.

Karben4 Taproom is at 3698 Kinsman Boulevard.

https://www. facebook.com/events/ 8471058792935867