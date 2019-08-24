Karee Upendo, Avery Upendo, Alex Hart-Upendo
Progress Center for Black Women, Fitchburg 5936 Seminole Court, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Meet the authors! Bring a blanket and join us in the garden for a playdate at the Progress Center for Black Women with children's authors Karee Upendo, Avery Upendo, and Alex Hart-Upendo! The first five families to arrive will receive a signed copy of the author's book at no charge.
If you'd like to purchase books, hardcover books are $20.00, and the softcover is $10.00.
The authors will be reading from their books "My Black" and "Bullies, bowties and brilliant Alex".
To learn more about the books visit www.Theupendolibrary.com
Read more about this family of authors at https://theupendolibrary.com/who-are-the-upendos%3F
Light refreshments provided.