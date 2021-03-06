ONLINE: Karen Mal & Will Taylor

media release: Karen Mal first appeared on the Northern Sky stage in 1992, and since then she has remained one of the troupe’s most beloved singers and instrumentalists. Karen’s resonant bell of a voice has graced the Northern Sky stage in dozens of productions over the years, including as the original Kid in Lumberjacks in Love and the original Angelique in Belgians in Heaven. An accomplished touring songwriter, Karen now lives in Austin, TX, with jazz string player and arranger Will Taylor. Will has collaborated over the years with artists from Shawn Colvin to Pearl Jam, but on this night will play an intimate duo show with Karen. Performing live from their home in Austin, Will and Karen play a concert of Celtic music to honor not only the St. Patrick’s Day season but also Karen and Will’s upcoming Celtic album release.

Premiere: March 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Tickets are available at northernskytheater.com or by calling the Northern Sky box office at (920) 854-6117. This concert (and Northern Sky’s entire winter season) is available via a flexible “pay what you choose” pricing system.

Northern Sky’s winter season supports the theater’s ongoing Rekindle Campaign, an effort to safeguard the company financially against a still uncertain 2021 performance season.