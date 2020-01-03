× Expand Ben Altensey

press release: Romantic at its core, Karen Wheelock’s music has a sound all its own, but one could draw connections to A Fine Frenzy, Lisa Loeb, Cat Power with just a hint of the Moldy Peaches’ spirit. Hidden within her songwriting is a deep love for the Foo Fighters and other hard rock bands. Wheelock’s repertoire ranges from light-hearted ditties to deeply profound ballads; these are clearly the result of personal reflection, the stuff of all good art. A multiple MAMA award winner, Karen most recently claimed the Silver award for Alt/Indie band or singer in 2019 Best of Madison.