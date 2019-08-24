Karen Wheelock, Mackenzie Moore, Carolynn Schwartz Black, Matthew Davies, The Bitter Nothings

to Google Calendar - Karen Wheelock, Mackenzie Moore, Carolynn Schwartz Black, Matthew Davies, The Bitter Nothings - 2019-08-24 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Karen Wheelock, Mackenzie Moore, Carolynn Schwartz Black, Matthew Davies, The Bitter Nothings - 2019-08-24 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Karen Wheelock, Mackenzie Moore, Carolynn Schwartz Black, Matthew Davies, The Bitter Nothings - 2019-08-24 14:00:00 iCalendar - Karen Wheelock, Mackenzie Moore, Carolynn Schwartz Black, Matthew Davies, The Bitter Nothings - 2019-08-24 14:00:00

Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

August 24:

5th Annual Concert To #EndALZ w/ Karen Wheelock, Mackenzie Moore (both backed by Jenna Joanis), Carolynn Schwartz Black (of The Schwartzes) as well as newcomers Matthew Davies (from Milwaukee) and The Bitter Nothings. Emceed by WOLX’s morning show co-host, Teri Barr. (2-5p)

          Fancy Pears Album Release Party (rock). 7p. Donations suggested.

Info

Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
to Google Calendar - Karen Wheelock, Mackenzie Moore, Carolynn Schwartz Black, Matthew Davies, The Bitter Nothings - 2019-08-24 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Karen Wheelock, Mackenzie Moore, Carolynn Schwartz Black, Matthew Davies, The Bitter Nothings - 2019-08-24 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Karen Wheelock, Mackenzie Moore, Carolynn Schwartz Black, Matthew Davies, The Bitter Nothings - 2019-08-24 14:00:00 iCalendar - Karen Wheelock, Mackenzie Moore, Carolynn Schwartz Black, Matthew Davies, The Bitter Nothings - 2019-08-24 14:00:00