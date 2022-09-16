Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Rare Element, Mae Simpson

press release: All Ages. Gates at 6pm.

After a two-year hiatus, Madison’s free outdoor concert series, Live on King Street, is back and bigger than ever moving a few blocks away to Martin Luther King Blvd. LOKS features local and national touring artists over the course of five Friday nights in the summer. Can’t wait to see you downtown again for some cold beer, great views and incredible live music.

Tour 65 is coming! Fresh off the road with The Rolling Stones, Karl Denson AKA “Diesel” is back out on the road with his “Tiny Universe” celebrating his 65th birthday. Lenny Kravitz alum and cofounder of the seminal boogaloo revivalists The Greyboy Allstars, Karl Denson‘s Tiny Universe will be bringing their world renowned live performance to select cities including the premier of “A Diesel Insane: The Music Of David Bowie”.