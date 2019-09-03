Karp Family Concert

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert.

press release: Suzanne Beia, violin; Katrin Talbot, viola; Parry Karp, violoncello; Frances Karp & Christopher Karp, piano

Program:

Sonatine for Piano and Violin in G Major, Op. 100 (1893) Antonin Dvořák

Arranged for Piano and Cello by Oscar Hartwieg (1841-1904)

Quartet for Piano and Strings in Eb Major, K. 452 (1784) W. A. Mozart

Frances Karp, Piano

Adagio and Allegro in Ab Major, Op. 70 (1849) Robert Schumann

(1810-56)

Sonata for Piano and Violin in G Major, Op. 96 (1812) Ludwig van Beethoven

Arranged for Piano and Cello by Parry Karp

Christopher Karp, Piano

Suzanne Beia can be heard frequently in the Madison area performing as a member of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, the Pro Arte Quartet, the Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, and the Rhapsodie String Quartet of the Madison Symphony’s nationally recognized HeartStrings program. Additionally, she coaches chamber music for the University of Wisconsin and for the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras.

Australian-born Katrin Talbot plays viola in the Madison Symphony Orchestra and maintains a teaching studio for viola and violin. She has played in a pile of chamber music CD’s and has performed with Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, the Pro Arte Quartet, Oakwood Chamber Players, Boulder Bach Festival, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and the American Sinfonietta. Her poetry has found its way into five collections, including her latest, The Blind Lifeguard, released by Finishing Line Press.

Cellist Parry Karp is Artist-in Residence and Professor of Chamber Music and Cello at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. This is his 44th year in the Pro Arte Quartet, the longest tenure of any member in the quartet’s over 100-year history. Performing in 25 countries, he has recorded six solo CDs, and over two dozen recordings with the Pro Arte Quartet. In 2012 he was a recipient of the Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award at the University of Wisconsin- Madison and was made a Fellow of the Wisconsin Academy in 2016.

Pianist Frances Reiche Karp received her early musical training in Albuquerque, New Mexico with Maurice Lichtman. She attended the Oberlin Conservatory of Music earning both Bachelor and Master of Music degrees, studying with Jack Radunsky. Further study took her to Columbia University and the Juilliard School of Music. She has taught in Yakima, Washington; Lexington, Kentucky, and Urbana, Illinois; has been an opera coach at the University of Illinois; taught at the University of Wisconsin-Madison; and maintained a private piano studio in Madison for many years. She has been soloist with orchestras including the Hague Residentie Orchestra and the Madison Symphony.

Violinist and pianist Christopher Karp’s extra-familial music training included violin and chamber music studies with Lorand Fenyves and Robert Koff. A physician-scientist, he is the Director of Global Health Discovery & Translational Sciences, and Co-Director of Maternal, Neonatal & Child Health– Discovery & Tools, at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.