ONLINE: KASE

The DIG Jazz series is presented by the Madison Music Collective, Arts + Literature Laboratory, and The North Street Cabaret. You can view the livestreams on Facebook: ​https://www.facebook.com/ArtLitLab and on YouTube: ​https://www.youtube.com/c/ArtLitLab

press release: A new and exciting project led by trumpeter Jamie Breiwick that explores hip hop, jazz, and electronica. 

Sponsors

Madison Music Collective 

Arts + Literature Laboratory

John and Carolyn Peterson Charitable Foundation

Dane Arts

Wisconsin Arts Board

Madison Arts Commission

Janus Galleries

WORT-FM

Madison Pro Audio

