Kasieta Center Grand Opening

media release: Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) is hosting its official grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new Kasieta Center on Wednesday, August 17 at 11:00 AM. The new 4,800 square foot event space provides opportunities for job training and community gatherings.

11:00-11:30 AM – Program

11:30 AM – Tours and light refreshments

WHERE: Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Avenue, Verona

In operation since 1986, Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) is a 100% volunteer run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting poverty and ending hunger throughout Dane County. The county recently announced a $2 million emergency grant program for local pantries struggling to meet the recent rise in food insecurity and included $98,500 to help BPNN purchase a truck to transport donated food from places such as Epic Systems and a new Costco store in Verona. More information is available about Badger Prairie Needs Network is available www.bpnn.org.