media release: Communication and Arts + Literature Laboratory welcome Kassa Overall to Madison on May 7, 2022, at 7:00pm. Tickets $20 ($15 students/members) advance online until two hours before the show or $25 at the door. Advance purchase recommended as capacity will be limited. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test taken with 72 hours of the event and face mask required. Please check the ALL website for the most up to date safety guidelines

Kassa Overall is a jazz musician, emcee, singer, producer and drummer, a product of New York Citys jazz scene who melds avant-garde experimentation with hip-hop production techniques to tilt the nexus of jazz and hip-hop in unmapped directions, reflecting a panoramic musical background from West Coast G-Funk to the sounds of the New York underground.

In the past two years, Overall has released four critically acclaimed projects, GO GET ICE CREAM AND LISTEN TO JAZZ, I THINK IM GOOD, SHADES OF FLU and SHADES OF FLU 2, gathering support from artistic visionaries including Virgil Abloh and Thom Yorke. Whatever the experiment, Overall remains faithful to the pocket of jazz drums in the tradition of his mentors, the late Elvin Jones and Billy Hart, with whom he studied at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music.

Overall has been working at the forefront of jazz for two decades, touring and recording as a sideman drummer with artists as varied as Geri Allen, Steve Coleman, Francis and the Lights, Yoko Ono, Peter Evans, Carmen Lundy, and Gary Bartz. His work as a producer can be heard on albums by Theo Croker (Escape Velocity), Arto Lindsay (Cuidado Madame), and Das Racist (Sit Down, Man). Hes also featured as an emcee and DJ on drummer Terri Lyne Carringtons latest project, Social Science a project for which he received a Grammy nomination.

Raised in Seattle, Washington, Overall attended Garfield High School, the alma mater of Quincy Jones and Jimi Hendrix. He is currently based in Brooklyn.