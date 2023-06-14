Kat and the Hurricane

to

Creekside Place, Evansville 102 Maple Street, Evansville, Wisconsin 53536

media release: Kat and the Hurricane is an award-winning genre- and gender-bending indie-pop/synth-rock trio from Madison, WI. Lead singer/guitarist Kat Farnsworth, keyboardist/vocalist Benjamin Rose, and drummer Alex Nelson (all they/them) deliver a unique blend of pop and haunting indie rock.

Music on the Side happens on the second Wednesday of the month June-August.

Info

Creekside Place, Evansville 102 Maple Street, Evansville, Wisconsin 53536
Music
608-882-0407
to
Google Calendar - Kat and the Hurricane - 2023-06-14 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kat and the Hurricane - 2023-06-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kat and the Hurricane - 2023-06-14 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kat and the Hurricane - 2023-06-14 17:00:00 ical