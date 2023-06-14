× Expand Britni Petitt/Phantasm Imagery Kat and the Hurricane

media release: Kat and the Hurricane is an award-winning genre- and gender-bending indie-pop/synth-rock trio from Madison, WI. Lead singer/guitarist Kat Farnsworth, keyboardist/vocalist Benjamin Rose, and drummer Alex Nelson (all they/them) deliver a unique blend of pop and haunting indie rock.

Music on the Side happens on the second Wednesday of the month June-August.