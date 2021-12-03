Kat and the Hurricane, Cullah, Anya Knees, Gretch Grimm-Deville, Miss Elegance, James the Magician, host Mercury Stardust

media release: Kat and the Hurricane Presents is a monthly variety show hosted by local queer synth-rock band Kat and the Hurricane at Bos Mead Hall in Madison.

Fri, Dec 3, 7:00pm (doors @ 6:30). 21+; Proof of vax & mask required when not seated.

Featuring:

Guest host: Mercury Stardust

DJ Millbot

Live Music from: Kat and the Hurricane and Cullah

Drag, Dance & Burlesque from: Anya Knees, Gretch Grimm-Deville, & Miss Elegance

Live Magic from: James the Magician!

Food from Just Veggiez!

Art Vendors! Prize Drawing! and more!

Also sponsored by Chrysalis Closet, OutReach, and Room of One's Own

Cover is $10-$20 sliding scale (if you are not able to pay the minimum, that is totally okay too, just chat with us at the door). We accept cash, venmo, and paypal at the door, but highly encourage folks to bring cash to tip the drag and burlesque performers.

Your entry to the show will come with a ticket that you can submit to some drawings to win a prize of your choice! Additional tickets for the prize drawings will also be available to purchase at $1 per ticket. Winners for the prizes will be randomly selected at the end of the show. Those selected must be present to win.

The prizes for this month are a secret, but to give y'all an idea of what you could win, some prizes from past shows included: a free shirt from Bos Meadery, gift cards for local art vendors, a Kat and the Hurricane merch bundle, art prints from various artists, an album on vinyl, and more!