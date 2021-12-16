Kat and the Hurricane, K.I.L.O. aka Skitl'z, Persephone B. Diamond, OD Kimani, Dimitri Darling

Five Nightclub 5 Applegate Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Kat and the Hurricane Presents is a recurring variety show hosted by local queer synth-rock band Kat and the Hurricane.

Featuring:

- Kat and the Hurricane

- K.I.L.O. aka Skitl'z

- Persephone B. Diamond

- OD Kimani

- Dimitri Darling

No cover. 18+, show 10:00pm.

**masks and proof of covid vaccination required

Info

Five Nightclub 5 Applegate Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Music
608-271-1768
Google Calendar - Kat and the Hurricane, K.I.L.O. aka Skitl'z, Persephone B. Diamond, OD Kimani, Dimitri Darling - 2021-12-16 22:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kat and the Hurricane, K.I.L.O. aka Skitl'z, Persephone B. Diamond, OD Kimani, Dimitri Darling - 2021-12-16 22:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kat and the Hurricane, K.I.L.O. aka Skitl'z, Persephone B. Diamond, OD Kimani, Dimitri Darling - 2021-12-16 22:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kat and the Hurricane, K.I.L.O. aka Skitl'z, Persephone B. Diamond, OD Kimani, Dimitri Darling - 2021-12-16 22:00:00 ical