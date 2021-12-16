Kat and the Hurricane, K.I.L.O. aka Skitl'z, Persephone B. Diamond, OD Kimani, Dimitri Darling
Five Nightclub 5 Applegate Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Kat and the Hurricane Presents is a recurring variety show hosted by local queer synth-rock band Kat and the Hurricane.
Featuring:
- Kat and the Hurricane
- K.I.L.O. aka Skitl'z
- Persephone B. Diamond
- OD Kimani
- Dimitri Darling
No cover. 18+, show 10:00pm.
**masks and proof of covid vaccination required
