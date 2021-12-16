media release: Kat and the Hurricane Presents is a recurring variety show hosted by local queer synth-rock band Kat and the Hurricane.

Featuring:

- Kat and the Hurricane

- K.I.L.O. aka Skitl'z

- Persephone B. Diamond

- OD Kimani

- Dimitri Darling

No cover. 18+, show 10:00pm.

**masks and proof of covid vaccination required