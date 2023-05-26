Kat Dahlia, Sinego

media release: Kat Dahlia is a Cuban-American singer, songwriter, and rapper. She was born in Miami, Florida, in 1990. Dahlia began rapping at the age of eight and writing songs at the age of 15. She released her debut single, "Gangsta," in 2013. The song was a success, and Dahlia signed a recording contract with Epic Records soon after. In 2015, she released her debut album, My Garden. The album was a critical and commercial success, and Dahlia was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist.Dahlia is known for her "razor sharp" lyrics and her "unique, aggressive flow." She has been praised for her songwriting skills and her ability to blend genres, including hip-hop, R&B, and pop. Dahlia is also a fashion icon, and she has been featured in magazines such as Vogue and Elle.

https://linktr.ee/katdahlia