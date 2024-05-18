media release: Kat Rhapsody of Kat and the Hurricane will be performing a set of live outdoor music on the Delta Beer Lab patio from 6 - 8 pm. Cinn City Smash will be slinging smash burgers and churros from 4 - 8 pm, as well!

Kat and the Hurricane is genre- and gender-bending indie-pop/synth-rock trio from Madison, Wisconsin. Lead singer/guitarist Kat Rhapsody (they/them), keyboardist/vocalist Benjamin Rose (they/them), and drummer Alex Nelson (they/them) deliver a unique blend of pop and haunting indie rock they affectionately refer to as "sad lesbian music." Or to put it in technical terms, a gender- and genre-defiant mix of queer emo & sapphic bops.