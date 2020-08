https://www.facebook.com/events/981361215709680/

media release: Cargo Music Live Stream - ON LOCATION!

Although we still aren't quite ready to have in-person audience members, you can still see great local musicians playing our Cargo stage from the comfort of your couch! We've got Kat and the Hurricane in-house and on location, live streaming from our blue corner stage at Cargo, Friday 8-21 at 6:30PM.