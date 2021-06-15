Kat & the Hurricane

× Expand Britni Pettit/Phantasm Imagery Kat and the Hurricane (left to right): Alex Nelson, Kat Farnsworth, Benjamin Rose.

press release: 2021 Summer Concert Series

June 15 - August 17, Tuesdays, 7-8 or 8:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison's most delightful outdoor venues.

$10/person; kids 5 & under are free and do not need a ticket

Kat and the Hurricane is a genre- and gender-bending synth rock project from Madison. Lead singer/guitarist Kat Farnsworth (she/he/they), keyboardist Benjamin Rose (they/them/theirs), and drummer Alex Nelson (they/them/theirs) deliver a unique blend of pop and haunting indie rock - which they dub as "Sad Lesbian Music." Kat and the Hurricane has been rising in the indie music scene and in their hometown, sharing stages with the likes of Apes of the State, RENT STRIKE, Telethon, Partner, Yam Haus, Oux, 4th Curtis, and more! Their debut album Miles Away was released in 2017. A departure from that album's folk rock sound, the band's second album, Libra, was released in February 2020. Since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down touring in March 2020, the band has been hard at work writing new music to play whenever it is safe to do so again. They released "Sorry That I'm Like This" in November 2020 and "Out of My Mind" in January 2021 in anticipation for their next release, The Sorry EP out on all platforms June 18, 2021.

Concerts will feel a bit different this year with a limited capacity and social distancing. Here are some of the changes you will see: