press release: The University of Wisconsin–Madison Division of the Arts (presenter) welcomes Carrie Hanson as the Fall 2019 Interdisciplinary Artist-in-Residence. Carrie Hanson is a choreographer, director, performer and dance educator. She is the artistic director of The Seldoms, and uses dance and performance to reference social, political and environmental issues (longer biography below).

During her residency at UW–Madison, Hanson will teach “From Topic to Topography: The Body, the Environment, and Social Action.” Hanson will use her interdisciplinary movement-based practice to support students in the creation of original performance works, installations and activations. Hanson will partner with students in the exploration of how movement and the body can be used to explore the world in imaginative ways. To supplement the residency, Hanson will present at various community events and bring in guest artists Faheem Majeed, Alex Rose and The Seldoms (biographies below).

Hanson’s residency is hosted by the Dance Department, with professor Kate Corby as lead faculty, and the Art Department. Co-sponsors include the Chazen Museum of Art, the Wisconsin Union Theater and the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies. Many of her residency events are also part of the Nelson Institute’s Earth Day@50 – Arts Initiative. Hanson and guest artist, Alex Rose, will also participate in the Wisconsin Science Festival.

The UW–Madison Division of the Arts’ Interdisciplinary Arts Residency Program brings innovative artists to campus to teach semester-long, interdepartmental courses and to publicly present their work for campus and community audiences and is funded through the university’s Office of the Provost.

All the events are free and take place in Madison, Wisconsin unless noted otherwise.

Thursday and Friday, Nov. 14 and 15 | 8-9:30 p.m. & Saturday, Nov. 16 | 2:30-4 p.m.

“Kate Corby & Dancers with The Seldoms”

Margaret H’Doubler Performance Space, Lathrop Hall, 1050 University Ave.

$22 for the general public | $16 for students and seniors

In a shared concert with Kate Corby & Dancers, Chicago-based dance company The Seldoms will perform an excerpt of “Exit Disclaimer: Science and Fiction Ahead” (2012). This work reviews the divisive national debate about climate change and divergent positions on denial, skepticism and indifference to urgency. The performance incorporates humor, physical action, spoken word and athletic dancing.

Please note that this is a ticketed partner event: artsticketing.wisc.edu – tickets will go on sale Oct. 14.