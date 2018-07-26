press release: A Room of One's Own is pleased to welcome Kate Narita, author of the children's book 100 Bugs!!

Kate Narita is a writer and fourth-grade teacher. She earned her undergraduate degree and master's in education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and an MFA in writing for children from Simmons College. She lives, writes, and hikes on a small mountain in central Massachusetts with her husband, two sons, and dog.

About 100 Bugs! A Counting Book: How many bugs can you count? From walking sticks to spittlebugs, dragonflies to katydids, discovering 10 bugs at a time, you just might see 100 bugs! Little explorers will learn 10 different ways to count to 10, using 10 different kinds of bugs, and get all the way to 100 by the end of their adventure. With Suzanne Kaufman’s bright, whimsical illustrations and Kate Narita’s clever rhyming text, 100 Bugs! is part look-and-find, part learning experience, and all kinds of fun.