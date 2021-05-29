ONLINE: Katelyn Aronson

press release: Author Katelyn Aronson joins us all the way from France to catch us up on what Piglette's been up to in PIGLETTE'S PERFECT SURPRISE!

About the Book

Piglette returns to Paris in search of the perfect present for Madame Paradee. When Piglette comes across a posh patisserie, she decides she will make the most extravagant cake the public has ever seen. But despite all her practice, her cake does not turn out as planned, and Piglette learns that sometimes perfection can be found in the simplest pleasures.