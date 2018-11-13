press release: Solo exhibition by internationally exhibiting Madison artist, Katherine Steichen Rosing, includes life size stitched and beaded tree sculptures – collaborative works created by Rosing with the assistance of Spring Harbor Middle school students, and Madison College students and staff. In addition, the exhibition features large scale graphite drawings created using rubbings of ash leaves, bark, roots, serpentine patterns chewed by larvae, and ash stumps.

Students at Spring Harbor Middle School who are studying the emerald ash borer with science teacher, Dave Ropa, will collaborate with Rosing to stitch beads in patterns that symbolize the EAB life cycle on the fabric sculptures that will be included in the exhibition. Rosing will work with the students at the MacKenzie Nature Center in Poynette, Tuesday, October 16.

Exhibition dates: November 5 - 29, 2018 (reception 11:30 am-1:30 pm, 11/13).

This project is funded in part by an Individual Artist Fellowship from the Madison Arts Commission, with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board.