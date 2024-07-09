press release: Bestselling author Kathleen Ernst writes mysteries, historical fiction and non-fiction for adults and young readers, and poetry. To date 1.9 million audio, ebook, and printed copies of her 42 published books have been purchased.

Over the years Kathleen's work has earned many honors, including a National Park Service Residency, a Daughters of the American Revolution National Award for Literature, a Major Achievement Award from the Council for Wisconsin Writers, the Sterling North Award for Excellence in Children's Literature, an Emmy for Children's Educational TV, Edgar Allan Poe and Agatha Christie mystery award nominations, and more.

Tuesday, July 9, 6 PM - In Person & Online

Launch Party & Signing

A Most Perilous Journey: A Hanneke Bauer Mystery (#3)

Mystery to Me Books

1863 Monroe Street, Madison, WI

Refreshments, door prizes, and other fun! The event is free, but registration will be required.