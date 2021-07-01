ONLINE: Kathleen Ernst

press release: Beloved bestselling author Kathleen Ernst returns to Mystery to Me for her second release of 2021: her poetry collection BALANCING: POEMS OF THE FEMALE IMMIGRANT EXPERIENCE IN THE UPPER MIDWEST1830-1930!

About the Collection

The poems in Balancing were inspired by the experiences of women who, in the 19th and early 20th centuries, sought new homes in theUpper Midwest. The first waves of pioneers, predominantly Yankees fromNortheastern states, were soon followed by European immigrants. Few women recorded their struggles and satisfactions, but by juxtaposing research and imagination, Kathleen Ernst breathes new life into their forgotten stories.