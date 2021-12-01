ONLINE: Kathleen Ernst

× Expand Kay Klubertanz Kathleen Ernst

media release: Beloved author Kathleen Ernst introduces us to her newest heroine: Hanneke Bauer! Join us for the world premiere of the new mystery series!

About Lies of Omission

When Pomeranian immigrant Hanneke Bauer reaches Wisconsin in 1855, she believes her dearest dreams are coming true. After reuniting with her husband Fridolin at his farm near Watertown, she will help create a true home. Instead, she receives the shocking news that he is dead.

Hanneke quickly learns that Wisconsin life is not as bucolic as it seems. Alone and destitute, Hanneke is determined to discover the details of his death. Her efforts prompt animosity from Fridolin’s friends, anger the deputy sheriff, and entangle her in the rising tide of anti-immigrant sentiment. Finding herself in danger, Hanneke races to learn the truth about her husband’s secrets and lies…before a killer can silence her forever.