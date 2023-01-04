media release: Please join Kathleen Ernst for a beautifully illustrated program based on the book "A Settler's Year: Pioneer Life Through the Seasons" (Wisconsin Historical Society Press).

The book was chosen by the Library of Congress Center for the Book to represent Wisconsin at the National Book Festival, and the National Archives brought me to Washington, D.C., to present this program as part of their Noon Lecture Series.

The program will run from 7 - 8 PM, Central Standard Time, and include time for Q & A.

This live virtual presentation will be offered over Zoom. You will need a strong internet connection and a device with video capabilities. A link will be emailed to registered participants.

Please email with any questions: kathleen@kathleenernst.com

For more information about the book visit A Settler's Year: Pioneer Life Through the Seasons.