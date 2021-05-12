ONLINE: Kathleen Ernst

press release: Author Kathleen Ernst joins us with the latest in her Chloe Ellefson mystery, THE WEAVER'S REVENGE!

About The Weaver's Revenge

When offered a rare opportunity to help develop a fledgling historic site dedicated to Finnish American history and heritage, curator Chloe Ellefson journeys to the remote Northwoods of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. In addition to the consultant job, she’s on a personal quest to learn about the enduring tradition of rag rug weaving.

Encountering a dead body upon arrival, however, immediately puts that goal in jeopardy. Although suspicion soon falls on her colleagues, Chloe is determined to persevere…even if it means ignoring the advice of her new husband, police officer Roelke McKenna. Can she identify the killer and complete her mission, or will all her dreams unravel?