Kathleen Hale

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: It was the perfect tabloid story: two 12-year-old suburban girls in Wisconsin stab their friend 19 times at a birthday sleepover, leaving her for dead. When caught hours later, the would-be tween murderers, who thankfully failed in their mission to kill, said they did it to appease Slenderman, a crowd-sourced internet demon. But in this deeply researched and compassionate new book SLENDERMAN: ONLINE OBSESSION, MENTAL ILLNESS, AND THE VIOLENT CRIME OF TWO MIDWESTERN GIRLS author Kathleen Hale goes beyond the sensational elements of the crime to tell a more complex and multidimensional story about childhood mental illness, the punitive and politicized American judicial system, the trials of adolescence, and the seductive power of the internet’s far corners.

Info

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
Google Calendar - Kathleen Hale - 2022-10-15 16:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kathleen Hale - 2022-10-15 16:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kathleen Hale - 2022-10-15 16:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kathleen Hale - 2022-10-15 16:30:00 ical