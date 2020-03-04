press release: Since 2011 Shake Rag Alley, has partnered with the Council for Wisconsin Writers, the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters, Wisconsin People & Ideas magazine, and the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission to offer week-long residencies to their annual writing contest winners. From December through March, contest-winning writers and poets are provided with a week of uninterrupted time in Shake Rag Alley’s inspiring lodging facilities surrounded by the nurturing environment of historic Mineral Point’s artist community.

Enjoy the chance to meet and hear from the following award-winning authors during the upcoming free Winter Writers Reading Series. Each reading will end with a half-hour open mic:

7 p.m. March 4, 2020: Kathryn Gahl, Council for Wisconsin Writers Lorine Niedecker Poetry Award. Gahl earned a B.S. in English at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and a B.S. in Nursing at Syracuse University. After 25 years in nursing and nursing management, she became a full-time writer. Her poems and stories are widely published in small journals and she’s been a finalist for numerous awards. Her readings have been described as “lively and pulsating. Even if you don’t like poetry, you will get goosebumps when you hear Kathryn.”