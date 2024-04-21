× Expand provided by Overture Center A crowd of Kathy Griffin. Kathy Griffin

media release: Kathy Griffin is returning to the stage with a brand-new standup comedy show as she announces her 2024 North American tour, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the PTSD-List. The iconic two-time Emmy and Grammy Award winning comedian, television host, best-selling author and outspoken advocate, known for her biting satire and fearless comedy, will remind the world why she is one of the funniest comedian voices of her generation. Her new show is a celebration of her resilience, humor and the power of laughter to heal.

Kathy Griffin will be bringing her tour to Overture Center on Sunday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater.

The Kathy Griffin: My Life on the PTSD-List Tour will give fans a look at what made her the person and comedian we all have grown to love.

Griffin shares, “Dear God in heaven, it’s been six long years since I have been on tour and performed for my fans. I cannot wait to hit the stage and see you in your hometown. I’m going EVERYWHERE, people – the real America! I’m not messing around. I’ve been through hell, we’ve all been through hell! Now let’s have a good laugh about it.”

Her nationwide tour kicks off February 2024 with over 40 shows including stops in: Atlanta, Cincinnati, Honolulu, Kansas City, Phoenix, Tampa and Vancouver, among others.

About Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin is a two-time Emmy and Grammy Award winning comedian, television star, best-selling author and advocate known for her biting satire and fearless comedy. The legendary performer holds the Guinness Book of World Records for writing and starring in an unprecedented 20 televised stand-up specials.

Kathy is perhaps best known for her hit Bravo series, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, which aired for 6 years and won 2 Emmys. Kathy starred on NBC's Suddenly Susan and guest starred on Seinfeld, Law & Order: SVU, Glee, You and Curb Your Enthusiasm. She has lent her unique voice to animated characters in Shrek Forever After, The Simpsons, American Dad, Futurama and Dilbert. Kat hy co-produced and co-hosted CNN's New Year's Eve special, with Anderson Cooper for 10 years.

Kathy’s memoir, Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin, debuted at #1 on the New York Times Bestseller List. Her second book, Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-Ins: My A-Z Index, was also a New York Times Best Seller.

Kathy is a passionate advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, women and other disenfranchised groups, and is a cancer survivor herself.

For more information, visit kathygriffin.com.