media release: Live @ MTM: Kathy Jacobson in Conversation with Christine DeSmet

A Change of Heart is the sequel to In The Secret Heart

The small town of Farmerton is finally back to normal—or is it? After recovering from the shock of murder and scandal, it feels like it's getting back to its quiet self. But just when everything seems normal again, the community, and especially Sgt. Joe Zimmerman, are stunned once more by an unexpected and frightening event, making Joe and the townspeople wonder if Farmerton ever be the same again.

Kathy J. Jacobson is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Wartburg Theological Seminary. Kathy worked with troubled youth in the juvenile justice system for ten years in Dane and Rock County, and later in campus and rural ministry, as well as volunteering as a hospice chaplain. A native of Columbus, Wisconsin, currently living in Monona, Kathy has resided in many diverse areas of the state over the years. She and her husband have three grown children and five very young grandchildren.

An avid traveler, Kathy has recorded adventures in six continents and all fifty states. In addition to traveling, she loves hiking, the theater, the Wisconsin Badgers, and most of all—writing!

Christine DeSmet is a writer, writing coach, and an award-winning author and scriptwriter. For many years she helmed the Writers' Institute and the Write-by-the-Lake Writer's Retreat as well as online writing courses at University of Wisconsin-Madison where she was a Distinguished Faculty Associate of writing. She writes the Fudge Shop Mystery series and the Mischief in Moonstone novella series. She is a member of Blackbird Writers, Mystery Writers of America, Sisters in Crime, Writers Guild of America East, Society of Children's Book Writers & Illustrators, and Wisconsin Writers Association. Christine shares writer education and news posts regularly on Facebook.