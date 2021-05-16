ONLINE: Katie Ernst Quartet

You can view the livestreams on Facebook: ​https://www.facebook.com/ArtLitLab and on YouTube: ​https://www.youtube.com/c/ArtLitLab

press release: 5/16: LIVESTREAM: DIG JAZZ Concert Series with KATIE ERNST QUARTET. Bassist/vocalist Katie Ernst is described by the Chicago Tribune as "a versatile young bassist who plays in far-flung bands and sings with uncommon delicacy and authenticity." The quartet includes Katie Ernst, bass/vocals, Tom Vaitsas, piano, Marcus Evans, drums, and Dustin Laurenzi, tenor saxophone. Presented by Madison Music Collective, Arts + Literature Laboratory and North Street Cabaret. 7pm. Free event. 

