press release: UW-Madison art alumna Katie Garth shares prints, an artist's book, and other recent two-dimensional works.

Employing colorful, graphic compositions that are neither fully abstract nor figurative, No More Second Guessing responds to questions about order and disruption, isolation and belonging, and tedium and escapism. The resulting imagery reflects the surreal nature of memory and personal history.

The exhibition will be on view from October 9th-13th, 2017 at Commonwealth Gallery, 100 S. Baldwin Street, Madison, Wisconsin. A closing reception will be held on Friday, October 13, from 6-9 PM.