Katie Scullin Band, Candy Cigarette

media release: A St. Patricks Day Celebration at Main Street Music and Event Center in Brooklyn, WI. We invite you to join us for a one of a kind experience! Food, drinks, live music, and good times.

Katie Scullin is an award-winning singer and songwriter who has captivated audiences at festivals, listening rooms, and private parties all the way from Northern Wisconsin to the heart of Texas country. Whether performing solo or backed by her band, Katie’s sound pulls from the influences of pop, rock, and soul, tied together by her signature rhythm guitar, broad vocal range, and newly infused keys.

Formed in 2019 by then 10 year old identical twins Isaac and Lucas Deitz, Wisconsin based blues rock 3 piece Candy Cigarette takes sonic cues from groups ranging from Black Sabbath and Rival Sons to The Allman Brothers and Blackberry Smoke