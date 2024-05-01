Katie Scullin, Quinn From Space, Pete Calgaro

media release: A Very Special Night For "Stellar Music & Social Gathering." IndieTuneUp is every 1st Wednesday of the month, 6 PM to 9 M, at the COPA Arts & Education Facility, 2841 Index Rd - Fitchburg, WI 53713.

IndieTuneUp aims to bring you a "Most Unique" Up-Close, Intimate Music Listening Experience In A Fun, Casual and Relaxed Setting.

This Month's Featured Artists: Katie Scullin and Quinn From Space

With Very Special Guest Pete Calgaro

Doors at the COPA Facility Open at 6PM for the "IndieTuneUp Social Hour+" where you will have the chance to "Meet, Mingle, Chat, Share" with other ITU Attendees as Well As The ITU Performers & Event Team!

Performances Follow the ITU Social Hour+ 7:15 PM to 9 PM

It is recommended that you tell your friends! Yes... Please...Do! Thank You for Supporting IndieTuneUp events, COPA & The Arts!

ITU does not provide food or beverage for sale at our events. It is recommended that if you would like to enjoy your own favorite food and/or beverage during the show while at your table.....that you pack & bring along your own "personal picnic basket"