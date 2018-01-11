Katin Talbot, Tom Boswell

press release:

Tom Boswell is a Madison writer, photographer and community organizer. His poetry has appeared in the Atlanta Review, Rattle, Poet Lore, The Potomac Review, Two Thirds North and other journals, as well as the anthology New Poetry from the Midwest 2017 (New American Press).

Australian-born Katrin Talbot’s collection The Little Red Poem was just released from dancing girl press. She has three other chapbooks, noun’d, verb (dancing girl press), Freeze-Dried Love (Finishing Line Press), and St. Cecilia’s Daze (Parallel Press) and was recently nominated for two Pushcart Prizes in Poetry.