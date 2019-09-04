Kay Gundlach, Annette Knapstein, Becky McKenzie

× Expand Becky McKenzie "Garden Gear."

press release: “Botanicals” is a unique collection of photographs by Kay Gundlach, Annette Knapstein and Becky McKenzie. Each woman has made her own personal interpretation of this perennially favorite subject of artists over time.

The exhibit will hang at LaMop Hair Studio, 2201 Regent Street, Madison, WI, from September 4th through November 1st, 2019.

A reception for the public will be held on MMoCA Fall Gallery Night, October 4th, from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Refreshments will be served and artwork will be available for sale.

Those interested in viewing the exhibit before or after Gallery Night can contact LaMop at (608) 843-9090 to schedule a time.