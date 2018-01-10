First Floor, G5/1 corridor, through 1/31.

press release: “My whole interest in art is the power of shape. I use color to separate the shape and line which floats on the color. Color is covered by tones … tones over the dark areas which give the painting a shimmering quality and patina of surface.” – Kay Kittell

Kay Kittell lived and painted in a large rambling farmhouse north of Waupun, Wisconsin near the Horicon Wildlife Refuge. Kay studied art at Ripon College under Lester Schwartz. Later, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she worked under Robert Grilley, Bill Armstrong and Dean Meeker. Later still, she studied painting with Joanne Kindt and serigraphy with Tom Brady in Oshkosh. She was strongly influenced by the New York School, Georgia O'Keefe, and Helen Frankenthaler. Journeys to California and Alaska, or just looking at scarves provided her with inspiration.