press release: Artist Keary Kautzer's "First Impressions" exhibit will be on the first floor of the Pyle Center from November 1 - December 23, 2019.

The Pyle Center is located at 702 Langdon Street, Madison. Building hours are Monday - Friday 6:30 am - 5 pm and sometimes later. Some Saturdays and Sundays if events are scheduled. Call the front desk at 608.262.1122 to check building hours.

Kautzer paints in the American Impressionist style, painting in limited hues to set a mood to draw the viewer in. He is a prolific painter, painting about 400 paintings in 2018.