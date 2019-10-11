press release: Broom Street Theater is proud to present Keep It!: Plucked From the Corpus of Joel Gersmann.

The late, legendary Joel Gersmann served as Artistic Director of Broom Street Theater from 1970 until his death in 2005. Joel raged at the culture with over 100 Broom Street Theater productions. Director Scott Feiner has harnessed the manic energy from 10 Gersmann plays into one singular onslaught.

Keep It: Plucked From the Corpus of Joel Gersmann features a cast of six, savaging the world around us with Godzilla, Princess Di, Joe McCarthy, Jesus, Anne Frank, Ronald Reagan, Pope John Paul II, literal Nazis and a nine-year-old president of the United States.

As part of our 50th Anniversary Jubilee, all shows feature a Pay-What-You-Can admission price. Keep It opens October 11 and runs through November 2. Performances run Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm. See www.bstonline.org for details.

Cast Amy C. May, Anna Hahm, Caroline Peterson, Janine Williams, John Jajewski and Matt Kenyon

Poster and Mural Rebecca Rettenmund

Lighting Design Luke Delwiche, Stage Manager Suzan Kurry, ASM Michelle Dayton

Compiled and Directed by Scott Feiner